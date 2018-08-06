FC Goa sign Pena, local boy Prathesh extends contract

Goa, August 6: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have signed full back Carlos Pena from Lorca FC, while midfielder Pratesh Shirodkar has extended his stay with the club.
The 35-year old will add plenty of experience to the Gaurs' backline having made over 500 appearances in Spanish league football.
Pena came through the ranks at Barcelona, representing their C and B teams before moving to play for Albacete in the Spanish second division. After spending four years at the club, he spent one season at Recreativo de Huelva before moving to Real Vallodolid in 2010.
Pena spent five years at the club helping them return to La Liga during his second season at the club. He has also gone on to represent Oviedo, Getafe, and finally Lorca FC before being roped in by the Gaurs.
Pena expressed his delight after putting pen to paper on a new contract.
"I am very glad to be joining this exciting project that Sergio (Lobera) is building. I can't wait to finally meet my new team-mates and to begin working with them. I am very ambitious about this coming season and am confident we can improve on what the club did last year."
Lobera was equally delighted with his new foreign acquisition. "Pena is a very experienced footballer who has played at the top level in Spain. He is a player that can play different positions and is very suited to our style of play. He is defensively very good and goes forward whenever he has the chance. His experience will be vital in helping us achieve our targets this season".
Meanwhile local boy Shirodkar has extended his stay with the club. This is the diminutive midfielder's third stint with the Gaurs having joined from Mumbai City FC in 2016.
The 29-year old brings a lot of experience to the Goan outfit and adds plenty of steel to an already powerful midfield consisting the likes of Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues.
The Calangute-born midfielder began his youth career at SESA Football Academy before signing a professional contract with Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012.
In 2015, Mumbai City FC brought him into their squad where he went on to make seven appearances for the Islanders before returning to Goa to represent the Gaurs the following season.
"I am very happy to sign another contract with FC Goa and am really looking forward to the new season", said Pratesh. "I believe we have a very strong team this year and I am extremely excited to be a part of it".
(Source: FC Goa Media)