Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Felipe sold to Atletico Madrid for €20m

By Opta
Porto defender Felipe
Porto defender Felipe

Madrid, May 28: Porto have confirmed the sale of Brazil international defender Felipe to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Veteran centre-back Felipe, 30, will join Atletico from the Portuguese giants in a €20million deal, it was announced on Monday (May 27).

Felipe – who arrived from Corinthians in 2016 and made 93 Primeira Liga appearances in three years – is set to replace outgoing captain Diego Godin.

A league winner with Porto in 2017-18, Felipe confirmed his exit from Estadio do Dragao earlier on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

Foram 3 anos vivendo intensamente azul e branco com uma nova família que construí e que ficará marcada para o resto da minha vida! Só tenho a agradecer a todos os funcionários do clube, diretoria, presidente, aos místers e companheiros com quem convivi nesse período. Um enorme carinho a todos os adeptos que se manifestam aqui e àqueles que ficam horas esperando na porta do CT ou estádio. Meu muito obrigado pelo reconhecimento e por tudo que fazem por mim! O @fcporto me fez sentir em casa e viver grandes emoções, com conquistas, gols, duelos de Champions League, muita superação e entrega em campo... Virou o clube que mais defendi na minha carreira profissional e pude voltar a ser chamado para Seleção Brasileira e estrear representando meu país. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto aprendi e evoluí como pessoa. Desejo a maior sorte no futuro para os que ficam. Estarei na torcida e serei grato eternamente! Obrigado Malta! #F28 #CarinhoEnorme #FCP #MuitoGrato

A post shared by Felipe Augusto (@felipe_augusto28) on May 27, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

"It was three years of living intensely blue and white with a new family that I built, and that will be remembered for the rest of my life!," Felipe wrote via his official Instagram account.

"I just have to thank all the staff of the club, the board, the president, the coaches and team-mates with whom I lived in this period.

"I have a great affection for all the fans who are here and those who wait for hours at the door of the training ground or stadium. My thanks for the recognition and for everything you do for me!

"Porto made me feel at home and live great emotions, with achievements, goals, the Champions League, a lot of overcoming and delivering on the field.

"It became the club that I represented the most in my professional career and I was able to return to be called to the Brazilian national team and debut representing my country. There are no words to describe how much I have learned and evolved as a person.

"I wish the best of luck in the future for those who stay. I'll be in the crowd and I'll be forever grateful! Thank you!"

More LA LIGA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue