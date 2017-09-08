Mourinho must keep the Ferguson legacy on, says Queiroz

Bengaluru, September 8: Manchester United has been struggling to match the lofty standards set by Sir Alex Ferguson and the onus is now on Jose Mourinho to help them scale those heights again, believes a former Ferguson aide.
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, who just led his team to a second consecutive World Cup berth, was Ferguson's assistant for a long time. United won the 2008 Champions League and three Premier League titles when Queiroz assisted Ferguson.
But since the departure of Ferguson in 2013, the Reds have not won Premier League and their sporadic success has been limited to FA Cup and Europa League triumphs.
Queiroz believes time has come for Mourinho, under whom United won this year's Europa, to step up and deliver to keep the Ferguson legacy going on.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho in attendance at Manchester City vs Everton. #mufc pic.twitter.com/kxsWEMSURo— United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 21, 2017
While anointing his Portuguese comaptriot as the true successor to Ferguson, Queiroz thinks Mourinho has it in him to win a Premier League for United.
"There were a couple of interesting decisions this year that were not like the first year and they show that Jose knows things better. Of course, he's an intelligent and experienced guy and knows much better the internal environment, the mentality and the spirit.
And with the players that Manchester United have now I believe in the future they don't need too many changes. Just keep going and moving forward," Queiroz told Reuters news agency.
The 64-year-old also gave his version for United's downfall in recent years.
"The Manchester United that I worked for was based on a couple of elements, the foundation of Alex was based on continuity and trust.
"Manchester United didn't have different teams at that time, they had a core of players that established the heritage of the club, the culture of the club.
"In my opinion, the things that made the team and the club suffer and drop was when this cultural approach was broken, to start to be like other clubs and building teams with money. The club lost a little bit of its heritage," he opined.
The Premier League resumes tomorrow (September 8) after the international break with Manchester United taking on Stoke City in an away game.
United are currently leading the table with three wins from as many games giving them all nine points on offer.
