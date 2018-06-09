FIFA 2018 World Cup: Player to watch: Sergio Ramos, Spain's dark heart or power engine?

Bengaluru, June 9: Franco Baresi, the tough as a stone Italy and AC Milan centre back of the 90s, defines who is the ideal defender in a football team. "A defender has to be brave. He has to be prepared to throw himself into tackles and battle with bigger players," marks down Baresi.
Unfortunately, the countrymen of Baresi will not be seen in the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia but they can own a tough man from their neighbours in Europe - Sergio Ramos of Spain.
Ramos is not quite a popular name at this time after his collision with Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Salah had got his hand injured and had to walk off from the match that Real won 3-1.
The tackle has elicited sharp response and Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa put out a video of him giving a jokey to Ramos while breaking his boots with bare hands.
But either Spain or Ramos will not be taking any interest on those reactions. Ramos will be eager to help La Roja regain the world crown in what is certain to be his last World Cup.
The importance of being Ramos
The 32-year-old is not just a defender. He is so versatile on the field. He is a leader and one of the best set piece takers in football right now. He is the engine room, dark heart say his critics, of Real Madrid and a father figure to young players like Isco and Asencio.
But when slips into his primary role of a defender Ramos is ruthless. His eyes are firmly fixed on the trophy. He is ready to give any cost for it and it's evident in him collecting the highest number of yellow and red cards than any other Spain player - a grand total of 274.
But the Real and Spain fans will say that Ramos is great risk taker for the team and his rivals will paint him as an outright thug. The view depends on where you stand. If you are a devotee, then Ramos has 15 million followers on Twitter, 20 million on Instagram and 23 million in Facebook.
But despite our personal affiliation, it is certain that there is no Spain or Real without Ramos and his presence is key to Spain's chances in Russia.
Ramos in Russia
Ramos will have to tackle some of the finest strikers in the world and rest assured he will not take even a half backward step in his effort to give advantage to Spain. It will not be a pretty sight but finest defenders are not the ones who bothered about looking pretty on the field. They are men of mud, blood and sweat. Ramos is one of the foremost among them.
