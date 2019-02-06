FIFA and Qatar announce joint venture for 2022 World Cup

Management board
Creating a joint venture forms part of FIFA's vision to create an organisation that streamlines the operational delivery of the World Cup.
The management board of the new entity comprises Samoura, FIFA's two Deputy Secretary Generals, Zvonimir Boban and Alasdair Bell, FIFA's Chief Tournaments & Events Officer, Colin Smith, and FIFA's Chief Legal Officer, Emilio Garcia Silvero, as well as Al Thawadi, SC's Chief of Tournament Readiness & Experience Group NasserAl Khater (who will be the CEO of the joint venture), the Vice Chairman of the Technical Operational Office Yasir Al Jamal, and Qatar Football Associatio Vice President, Saoud Al Mohannadi.
Major step
Commenting on the venture, Samoura said, "We are taking a major step in the organisation of the biggest single-sport event in the world. Created in accordance with the FIFA President's vision and together with our Qatari counterparts, the joint venture aims to reorganise the way we work at the operational front and avoid inefficiencies.
I'm convinced that this new approach to planning, delivery and legacy, always hand-in-hand with our colleagues based in Qatar, will help to ensure that the World Cup continues to be the most eagerly awaited event by billions of fans worldwide."
Event infrastructure
While the joint venture focuses on tournament delivery, the SC will continue to manage the development of event infrastructure, along with the various legacy programmes.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18 as in a break from tradition, the tournament was controversially pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the tiny Middle East country.
Dhow boat design
The organisers are building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.
Work is going on at a frenetic pace at the upcoming Al Wakrah Stadium. Inspired by the late British-Iraqi architect Dame Zaha Hadid, the design is inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats - in tribute to Wakrah's past.