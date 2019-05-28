Football

FIFA team happy with facilities at Nehru Stadium: Goa Minister

By Pti
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Panaji, May 2: Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Monday (May 27) said the core team of FIFA was "happy" with the facilities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which could be one of the venues for the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup 2020.

Ajgaonkar told PTI that FIFA's core team and the local organising committee (LOC) inspected the stadium at Fatorda, around 30km from Panaji, last week and they were "happy" with the facilities there.

Earlier in March, International Football Federation (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino had announced that India would host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

It is expected that some of the matches may be awarded to the Nehru Stadium, which had hosted matches of the FIFA U- 17 World Cup in 2017.

Ajgaonkar said the state government has already given Cabinet approval for hosting the upcoming World Cup. According to him, the practice matches could be played at other venues at Benaulim, Utorda, Bambolim and Vasco on the Sports Authority of Goa-owned grounds and not at the Nehru Stadium.

Read more about: fifa goa nehru stadium
Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

