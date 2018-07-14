Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium 2 England 0: Meunier, Hazard make history for Martinez's entertainers

Posted By:
Belgiums Thomas Meunier celebrates after scoring the opener
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates after scoring the opener

Saint Petersburg, July 14: Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard combined to secure Belgium's best performance at a World Cup as they edged England 2-0 in the third-place play-off in St Petersburg on Saturday (July 14).

Match Center | As it happened

Having fallen one match shy of a maiden final appearance in Tuesday's slim 1-0 defeat to France, the Red Devils' vaunted golden generation lifted themselves off the canvass to improve upon the fourth-place finish managed by Enzo Scifo, Jan Ceulemans and company in 1986.

Meunier was the unlikely hero early on as his close-range finish in the opening exchanges denied England what would have been their best tournament result since lifting the trophy 52 years ago.

1
958084

Belgium's electrifying start mirrored that which Gareth Southgate's men had made in their semi-final loss to Croatia, when a Kieran Trippier free-kick in the fifth minute looked likely to book them a second berth on the big stage.

But they eventually fell in extra time then and again conceded late in a less pressurised environment this time around, Hazard wrapping up victory - and Belgium's second tournament win over England - with his third of the campaign in the 82nd minute.

Harry Kane's struggles in the knockout rounds continued but, with Romelu Lukaku unable to add to the four he netted in Group G, should take home England's only silverware as the likely Golden Boot winner, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann three goals behind Kane's tally of six.

Suspended for the loss to France, Meunier's return as one of two changes allowed Martinez to revert to his preferred three-man defensive shape.

The Paris Saint-Germain wing-back needed just four minutes to illustrate his value, racing into the box to get across Danny Rose and tuck home Nacer Chadli's classy low cross in from the left.

The tournament's top scorers were fluid going forward and might have been further ahead had Jordan Pickford not clawed away a deflected Kevin De Bruyne finish.

Kane should have brought England level 10 minutes later but, from an intelligent Raheem Sterling lay-off, scuffed wide of the left post.

Tottenham team-mate Toby Alderweireld was similarly wasteful when he hooked over the bar shortly after the half-hour, although Belgium's only real setback by half-time was the loss of Chadli to an apparent hamstring injury.

Southgate responded to the deficit by introducing Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in place of Sterling and Danny Rose at the interval.

Manchester United midfielder Lingard almost made the desired impact when his drive across goal narrowly evaded captain Kane.

At the other end, Lukaku's heavy touch on the end of a clever De Bruyne pass scuppered the striker's final chance to close in on his opposite number's tally, Dries Mertens replacing him on the hour.

With a sluggish Kane continuing to struggle, it was left to Eric Dier to go closest to equalising 20 minutes from time. The midfielder burst through for a one-on-one and delicately dinked over Courtois, only to see a retreating Alderweireld desperately hack the ball off the line.

Everton keeper Pickford, a contender for the team of the tournament, kept his country in the game with a sublime one-handed save from Meunier in the 80th minute.

But it mattered little in the end, Hazard making no mistake with his near-post finish having been sent clean through by De Bruyne, the star pair combining to put a fitting seal on Belgium's impressive showing in Russia.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 132/3 (25.0 vs ENG 322/7
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue