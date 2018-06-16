FIFA World Cup 2018 Live : Peru vs Denmark

Saransk, June 16: Peru will be wary of Denmark star Christian Eriksen in their Group C opener which got underway at the Mordovia Arena.
Anticipation is high among Peru's large and vibrant travelling band of fans ahead of the South American country's first World Cup game since 1982, but they face a tough test against the Tottenham Hotspur star -inspired Danes, fact acknowledged by head coach Ricardo Gareca in the pre-match press conference.
Long established as one of the Premier League's finest creative talents, the 26-year-old scored 11 times in 12 matches over the course of qualification - crowned by a hat-trick in the 5-1 play-off demolition of the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.
Match stats | Preview | Special page | Points table
"Eriksen is obviously a key player, he is very well known. We have to be able to face players like him," Gareca had told a pre-match news conference.
"But we also have players of that level. "While he is not the only player we have to concentrate on, I think facing players like him will allow us to grow and learn."
One of the players who Peru will look to as a counter to Eriksen's threat is their all-time record goalscorer Paolo Guerrero, who was only cleared to play at the tournament at the end of last month.
A Swiss tribunal provisionally suspended the 34-year-old Flamengo striker's 14-month ban from football for a failed drugs test while it considers his appeal against the sanction imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Guerrero was given an initial 12-month ban after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, although he has staunchly protested his innocence and attributed the presence of the cocaine metabolite in his sample to contaminated herbal tea.
FIFA agreed to halve the suspension, while CAS reinforced the punishment on appeal before the final pre-World Cup twist. "Paolo is very, very fit. Whatever happened before I think now he is training at a very high level and he really is ready to play," said Gareca.
Meanwhile, Denmark boss Age Hareide is confident his side can handle the pressure that comes with a World Cup game.
With France favourites to claim top spot, the fight is seemingly on for second place, and Hareide acknowledged that beating Peru - taking part in their first World Cup since 1982 - is vital to Denmark's chances of progression.
"Of course, if we want a good opportunity for second place the three points are very important," he said.
Just three of Denmark's squad have experience of playing in a World Cup, but with the likes of Erkisen, Andreas Christensen and new Borussia Dortmund signing Thomas Delaney at his disposal, Hareide is thrilled with the quality available.
"We are spending a lot of time together, and that's a good thing, to work on details. We have found the right roles for the players and we get better interaction," he added.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends