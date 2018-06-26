FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Australia 0 - Peru 0

Moscow, June 25: Tomi Juric hopes Australia can show more of a clinical edge in their crucial final World Cup group game against Peru on Tuesday. The Socceroos kept their hopes of a spot in the last 16 alive with a 1-1 draw against Denmark on matchday two, but they are undoubtedly facing an uphill task.
They are three points behind Age Hareide's side, who sit a further two adrift of Group C leaders France, and Denmark only need to avoid defeat to Les Bleus to follow them into the knockout phase. Both of Australia's goals in Russia have come from Mile Jedinak penalties and Juric admits a better attacking display against Peru in Sochi would aid their chances of going through.
"The most important thing for us is to get the result," Juric, whose side must win to have any chance, told a news conference. "We need the other result to go in our favour, so it's the main point and talking factor.
"If we score goals and we win the game, then it doesn't matter how we score. It's just important we get the result, but obviously it's something we might need to work a bit more and have a bit more confidence in the final third to finish things off."
Peru will be heading home after Tuesday's game, with defeats to France and Denmark in their first two games meaning they cannot now progress to the next phase. But Edison Flores hopes to give their vibrant travelling support something to cheer before they depart Russia, even though he expects a tough test against Australia. "They're a team that have surprised me a lot," he told FIFA TV. "They have very fast players, very balanced both in defence and attack.
"Against Denmark, they achieved a valuable tie that still leaves them with a chance to reach the next round, but we will give our best effort to say goodbye with a victory."
