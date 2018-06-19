Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Colombia 1 - Japan 2: Osako hands Japan back the lead

Colombian players celebrate after levelling the scores against Japan. Credit: fifa.com
Colombian players celebrate after levelling the scores against Japan. Credit: fifa.com

Moscow, June 19: Japan's World Cup opener on Tuesday offers the Asian side an opportunity for revenge against Colombia, as they look to finally banish the bad memories of the 2014 edition in Brazil.

James Rodriguez has been left out of Colombia's starting line-up for their World Cup opener against Japan after failing to recover from a reported calf strain.

The Bayern Munich loanee has been receiving treatment in the last week in a race to be fit for the game in Saransk but was named as a substitute by Jose Pekerman.

The absence of the 26-year-old, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup after scoring six times, is a blow to Colombia's hopes of a positive start in Group H, having qualified for consecutive tournaments for the first time in 20 years.

Juan Quintero starts in the number 10 role behind striker Radamel Falcao, with Jose Izquierdo and Juan Cuadrado named on the wings.

James scored seven times in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern in 2017-18, having joined on a two-season loan deal from parent club Real Madrid.

Four years ago, Japan met Colombia in their final group outing knowing they still had a chance of reaching the knockout phase, but they were crushed 4-1 by the South Americans. As it turned out, any victory that day in Cuiaba would have sent the Samurai Blue through at the expense of Greece.

Japan Squad | Colombia Squad

And Eiji Kawashima, who let those four goals in, says it is time to for Japan to make amends, with retribution on their minds ahead of the meeting in Saransk. "Obviously they have a lot of talent," Kawashima said. "They've got a scorer , they've got a passer . We'll try to be well organised and try to reduce their space. "We've been suffering for the past four years because of 2014. This time, we have to show ourselves that we can do something better."

The man tasked with leading Japan in Russia is not the same one who guided them through qualification, as Vahid Halilhodzic was surprisingly fired in April with little explanation from the Japanese Football Association. Akira Nishino was the one to benefit from the debacle and presided over their three World Cup warm-up games, which have been a mixed bag – 2-0 defeats to Ghana and Switzerland before a 4-2 win over Paraguay.

Colombia's preparations have been less tumultuous aside from a few injury scares and Abel Aguilar is certain he knows how their group rivals are going to play against them.

"We must have the initiative, this team has been characterised by that," Aguilar said. "We seek to be protagonists of the game because we have players to do it, however, defensive strength is very important in this type of tournament.

