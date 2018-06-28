Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Panama vs Tunisia

Saransk, June 28: Tunisia and Panama may be out of contention at the FIFA World Cup, but both the nations will play for pride in Saransk on Thursday (June 28).

Here is how the teams line up:

Panama: Penedo; Machado, R Torres, Escobar, Ovalle; Gomez, Barcenas, Avila, Godoy, JL Rodriguez; G Torres

Tunisia: Mathlouthi; Nagguez, Meriah, Bedoui, Haddadi; Sassi, Skhiri, Chaalali; Khazri, F. Ben Youssef, Sliti

Back-to-back defeats to Belgium (5-2) and England (2-1) has consigned Tunisia to an early exit in Group G, alongside Thursday's opponents Panama.

Tunisia are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches, with four draws and nine losses, since winning their first ever World Cup match in 1978 against Mexico.

Tunisia, who conceded a last-gasp goal against England in their opener, were outclassed by Belgium last time out.

Meanwhile, newcomers Panama are also preparing for their farewell outing following their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of a merciless England side on Sunday (June 24).

It has been a learning curve for the CONCACAF nation, who denied the United States a spot at the World Cup, and head coach Hernan Dario Gomez has been delighted with the experience.

As for early team news, Tunisia are without Dylan Bronn (ankle), Syam Ben Youssef (knee) and Mouez Hassen (shoulder) after they suffered World Cup-ending injuries. Defender Ben Youssef, however, has decided to remain with the team until the end of the tournament.

As for Panama, Michael Murillo and Armando Cooper are suspended, meaning that 33-year-old defender Adolfo Machado got to realise his World Cup dream. It is the stalwart's 77th cap.

Panama keeper Jaime Penedo got a sore leg in the England match and, having let in six, takes his place between the sticks.

