FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Nigeria will find it difficult in tough Argentina group

Bengaluru, June 8: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than two weeks away and all the qualified nations have kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each.
World Cup 2018 Full Schedule | All final squads for Russia sorted by groups
The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium? In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Placed in Group D also featuring Argentina, Iceland and Croatia
Fixtures:
Vs Croatia, June 17 at 00:30 AM (IST), Kaliningrad
Vs Iceland, June 22 at 20:30 PM (IST), Volgograd
Vs Argentina, June 26 at 23:30 PM (IST), St Petersburg
FIFA ranking: 48
Previous World Cup: 2014
Last appearance: 2014 (eliminated from the round of 16)
Best finish: Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014.
Coach: Gernot Rohr
Nigeria are the first team from Africa to reach Russia, and the Super Eagles continue an impressive run of appearances at the finals, having missed only one tournament - Germany 2006 - since qualifying for their debut in 1994.
The Super Eagles, unlike rest of the African teams, booked their ticket to Russia without getting mired into controversies.
.@NGSuperEagles final 23 man list #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/eaeEKLZ6vt— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 3, 2018
Coach Rohr's side put up a united show to become the first team from the continent to seal a spot in the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet. Nigeria are making their sixth appearance in the FIFA World Cup after getting the better of strong teams like Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia in the qualifiers.
The squad boasts of a good blend of a talented bunch of players and some seasoned campaigners in their flank but lack of form could be a concern for them.
Nigeria's historic win over Argentina in the last year's international friendly made them overnight heroes and many even saw them making it to the semi-final in Russia. But the Super Eagles were given a reality check almost immediately after suffering back-to-back defeats against Serbia and England.
The cracks were exposed and coach Rohr had some time to help the side get back into the grooves. Consistency remains a problem for them as the Nigerians have looked out of sorts for they have lost three of their last four warm-up games and drawing the other.
.@NGSuperEagles new squad numbers revealed! #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/rqHZYFqvnT— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 4, 2018
The team has a few inexperienced players, but talented, in their final squad as well, who will only get better with the time and exposure. Nigeria turned in a disappointing performance in their final tune-up, losing 1-0 to the Czech Republic who failed to qualify for the World Cup.
.@ngsupereagles players taken through FIFA Integrity Initiative by Barr. @Okey_Obi of the NFF. CC: @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/zENlA2Sn06— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 4, 2018
Prior to that, they suffered a defeat at the hands of England (2-1). However, coach Rohr has assured the fans that the Super Eagles will deliver a positive show in their opening game against Croatia.
31-year-old John Obi Mikel is going to be the most sought-after players and crucial to Nigeria's success. The midfielder who has played for Chelsea for a decade is currently playing for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA.
Captain @mikel_john_obi was about to share his thoughts ahead of tomorrow's friendly against the Czechs but on came Alex and Kele #Team9jaStrong #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/xkm7fkRdzQ— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2018
Victor Moses, the Chelsea winger, will be deployed as flying left-winger by coach Rohr and the team would depend upon his skills and Premier League experience to breach the opposition defence and create opportunities for the strikers.
Alex Iwobi is another bright prospect and a player to watch out for. Having snapped by the country of his birth from England in 2015, Iwobi - who plays for Arsenal, has been one of the most promising youngsters for the team. His goals against Argentina and England in the previous international friendlies are a testimony to his skills and talent.
📷🇨🇿🇳🇬#Ceskarepre vs. @thenff pic.twitter.com/OSKaiFg2Ll— Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) June 6, 2018
Kelechi Iheanacho is another promising star in the squad. The 22-year-old forward from Leicester City has already scored 8 goals from 18 games for the senior national side.
The coach will hope the team learn from the mistakes in the warm-up games and make necessary adjustments ahead of the opening game.
Goalkeeping, recent form is going to be a concern
The retirement of Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme's leukaemia diagnosis is the only matter of worry for coach Rohr. Francis Uzoho, the 19-year-old who has played just two senior appearances for his club Deportivo La Coruna, will be asked to do the job in Russia.
Prediction: Nigeria will face tough competition from Croatia (ranked 20) and Iceland (ranked 22) and winning these two games will secure them a place into the round of 16 but it's going to be a mammoth task for them for they'll face Argentina and Lionel Messi in their last league match.
Team-by-team analysis
Group G: Belgium | Panama | Tunisia | England
Group H: Poland | Senegal | Colombia | Japan
Group F: Sweden | Germany | Mexico | South Korea
Group E: Brazil | Switzerland | Costa Rica | Serbia
Group-by-group analysis:
Group A analysis (Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia)
Group B analysis (Spain, Portugal, Iran, Morocco)
Group C analysis (France, Peru, Denmark, Australia)
Group E analysis (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Costa Rica)
Group F analysis (Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea)
Group G analysis (Belgium, Panama, England, Tunisia)
Group H analysis (Poland, Japan, Colombia, Senegal)
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends