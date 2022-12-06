Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco 0-0 Spain (aet, 3-0 pens): Bounou the hero for Atlas Lions

By Jon Fisher At Education City Stadium

Al Rayyan (Qatar), December 6: Spain's bid to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since 2010 ended in frustration and failure on Tuesday (December 6) as they missed all of their spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco.

After 120 minutes of goalless domination, in which they racked up 1019 passes, Luis Enrique's side capitulated in the shoot-out with Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missing, the latter two efforts saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

It left Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi with the chance to win it which he did with a Panenka to send Morocco through to the last eight for the first time. Morocco will play Portugal or Switzerland in the last eight.

Comments

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 23:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2022
FIFA WORLD CUP
+ More
Click to comments