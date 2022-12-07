Football
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-Head of Teams Qualified for Last 8 in Qatar

By
After thrills and upsets in the group stage followed by the round of 16, it is now down to the last eight teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Over the last few days, it was jubilation for four teams, who progressed to the quarterfinal, and dejection for the other four, who bowed out of the show-piece event.

Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil and Portugal were the teams that booked their last berths, while Senegal, USA, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Poland all crashed out in the last 16 round.

Netherlands became the first team to book their quarterfinal spot after they defeated USA 3-1 in the round of 16 followed by Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1 on the opening day of round of 16 fixtures.

On the second day of round of 16 action, France beat Poland 3-1 and, England beat Senegal 3-0. The third day saw, Japan and Croatia take their match into penalties after a 1-1 draw After Extra Time with the 2018 runners up clinching the tie via shootout. And hours later Brazil booked their last 8 spot in style, beating South Korea 4-1.

On the final day of round of 16 action, Morocco reached their first-ever quarterfinal after stunning 2010 champions Spain in a penalty shootout following a stalemate in regulation time and extra time. In the ultimate match, Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 to book their quarterfinal spot.

In total, four European teams, two South American sides and one African team will be battling for a spot in the last 4, and all the fixtures seem feisty contests with the Latin American rivals set to potentially clash in the semifinals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals schedule in IST:

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
December 9 Friday Quarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil 8:30 PM
December 10 Saturday Quarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30 AM
December 10 Saturday Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal 8:30 PM
December 11 Sunday Quarterfinal 4: England vs France 12:30 AM

The quarterfinals are set and it will not be a first time meeting for many teams with previous clashes also at World Cups. Now, we take a look at the head-to-head record of all the quarter-finalists ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals:

Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil World Cup Head-to-Head

The two sides have met two times so far in the World Cup in the group stages with Brazil winning on both the occasions against Croatia.

Edition Round Result
Germany 2006 Group Stage Brazil 1-0 Croatia
Brazil 2014 Group Stage Brazil 3-1 Croatia
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup Head-to-Head

In the five meetings in the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands and Argentina have won two games each in the knock out stages with one other match ending in a draw in the group stages.

Edition Round Result
West Germany 1974 Second Round Argentina 0-4 Netherlands
Argentina 1978 Final Argentina 3-1 (AET) Netherlands
France 1998 Quarterfinal Netherlands 2-1 Argentina
Germany 2006 Group Stage Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
Brazil 2014 Semifinal Argentina 0-0 (4-2 Pens) Netherlands

AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout

Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal World Cup Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths two times in the FIFA World Cup group stages and, both Morocco and Portugal have won one game each.

Edition Round Result
Mexico 1986 Group Stage Portugal 1-3 Morocco
Russia 2018 Group Stage Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 4: England vs France World Cup Head-to-Head

The two European giants have clashed many times across competitions, but have faced each other only two times at the show-piece event. And it's England, who have got the number on the defending champions France twice in the group stages of a FIFA World Cup so far.

Edition Round Result
England 1966 Group Stage England 2-0 France
Spain 1982 Group Stage England 3-1 France
Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 15:42 [IST]
