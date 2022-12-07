FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-Head of Teams Qualified for Last 8 in Qatar

Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil World Cup Head-to-Head
The two sides have met two times so far in the World Cup in the group stages with Brazil winning on both the occasions against Croatia.
|Edition
|Round
|Result
|Germany 2006
|Group Stage
|Brazil 1-0 Croatia
|Brazil 2014
|Group Stage
|Brazil 3-1 Croatia
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup Head-to-Head
In the five meetings in the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands and Argentina have won two games each in the knock out stages with one other match ending in a draw in the group stages.
|Edition
|Round
|Result
|West Germany 1974
|Second Round
|Argentina 0-4 Netherlands
|Argentina 1978
|Final
|Argentina 3-1 (AET) Netherlands
|France 1998
|Quarterfinal
|Netherlands 2-1 Argentina
|Germany 2006
|Group Stage
|Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
|Brazil 2014
|Semifinal
|Argentina 0-0 (4-2 Pens) Netherlands
AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal World Cup Head-to-Head
The two teams have crossed paths two times in the FIFA World Cup group stages and, both Morocco and Portugal have won one game each.
|Edition
|Round
|Result
|Mexico 1986
|Group Stage
|Portugal 1-3 Morocco
|Russia 2018
|Group Stage
|Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 4: England vs France World Cup Head-to-Head
The two European giants have clashed many times across competitions, but have faced each other only two times at the show-piece event. And it's England, who have got the number on the defending champions France twice in the group stages of a FIFA World Cup so far.
|Edition
|Round
|Result
|England 1966
|Group Stage
|England 2-0 France
|Spain 1982
|Group Stage
|England 3-1 France