Figo enthralls Mumbai in UEFA Champions League fans event

By
Luis Figo with Deepak Parmani, the fan who won the Football Quiz.
Mumbai, March 12: The UEFA, football's governing body for Europe, curated a unique event for the fans, in their efforts to reach out to the passionate audience in India, with Portugal's 2004 Euro Cup-winner and their ambassador Luis Figo being the star attraction.

The event, which was attended by over 200 fans, marks the beginning of a global fan initiative by the UEFA Champions League in bringing the premium experience to potential fan base in markets like India.

It was a memorable night for the fans to have the legend amongst them interacting and sharing some of his most memorable instances from his career. The event also hosted an interactive 'Best of Best' quiz, which gave an opportunity to the winners in the attendees to click a photo alongside the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Portuguese superstar himself.

Further adding to this thrill, there were also PlayStation booths setup for the football aficionados to bond over their love for the sport and their favourite teams.

Talking about the initiative Figo said: "It was an absolute delight to bring down the spirit of UEFA Champions League to India and experience this level of support from the fans. The crowd in Mumbai was warm and their knowledge about the competition made us realise how closely these fans follow the Champions League.

"I look forward to more interactions like this and hope the fans continue to support UEFA Champions League with the same enthusiasm," the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star added.

The engaging activations from UEFA Champions League were in association with Nissan, PepsiCo through their Lays and Pepsi brands, PlayStation and UEFA's Broadcast Partner in India, Sony Pictures Networks India.

(Source: MSL media)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
