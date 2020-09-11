Football
Fiorentina sign former Milan midfielder Bonaventura

By Joe Wright

Florence, September 11: Former Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has joined Fiorentina.

The 31-year-old Italy international has secured what is reported to be a two-year contract with the Viola.

Bonaventura made over 180 appearances for the Rossoneri and scored 35 goals after joining from Atalanta in 2014.

The player, who has 14 senior caps for Italy, left Stefano Pioli's side at the end of 2019-20 after his contract expired.

Fiorentina also confirmed Riccardo Sottil will spend the 2020-21 season on loan with Cagliari, who have the option to make the move permanent.

Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
