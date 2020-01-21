Five best invincible teams of Europe's top five league

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The ongoing season truly could witness Liverpool finally ending their wait for a Premier League title drought.
The Anfield side in their league run is yet to lose a game and only has dropped points against Manchester United. 21 wins and 22 games and a 16-point lead in the League with a game to spare goes to show how dominant Liverpool have been this term.
They have matched some incredible numbers already in the process however the most lucrative record which is now coming into the equation is being invincible. Liverpool, however, won't be the only side achieving the feat if they go full season unbeaten.
Finishing an entire league campaign unbeaten is such a rarity but a few have accomplished the feat. Here are the five teams across Europe's top five league who has previously achieved the record:
Athletic Bilbao (1929-1930)
The Basque outfit although have now dropped from their previous stature however during the early 19th Century, they were once a dominant force. They won three league titles of the first five campaign after the inception of the Spanish top flight. Their first title-winning campaign saw them going full season unbeaten. The league at that moment consist of only 18 games though. They won 12 and drew six of their 18 La Liga fixtures.
Real Madrid (1931-1932)
After Bilbao's two year dominance, Real Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the third year winning their first top-flight league title. They won 10 and drew eight of their 18 league games ending the season three points ahead of second-placed Athletic Bilbao. Since then, they have amassed a total 33 league titles, highest in the league. But that was the last time a Spanish side went full season unbeaten.
AC Milan (1991-1992)
One of the best teams ever to world football, the Serie A reached a new height with the help of manager Fabio Capello and players like Maldini, Baresi, Basten, Rijkaard etc from this very season. Capello went full season unbeaten, winning 22 and drawing 12 of their 34 league games, with 74 goals scored and 21 conceded. This team also made a record of going undefeated for a consecutive 58 games, which still is a record.
Arsenal (2003-2004)
The second English team to go a full season unbeaten after Preston North End which they achieved almost 100 years back. The North London side led by a revolutionary Arsene Wenger won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 league games, finishing 11 points above second-placed Chelsea. It was his third league winning campaign supported by the likes of then-young guns, Henry, Pires, Ljungberg etc. They still are the only team from Premier League to achieve that by date, although Liverpool can match them now.
Juventus (2011-2012)
Juventus' Calciopoli scandal in 2006 demoted them to Serie B and that saw two Milan sides driving the hot seat again. But the appointment of Antonio Conte changed the plot for them. In his first season in Serie A, the former Juventus player led them to their first league title in 6 six years, going a full season undefeated, winning 23 and drawing 15 of their 38 league games. Since then Juventus have not stopped winning Scudetto yet.