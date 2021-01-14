Five biggest stars available for free transfer in the summer of 2021

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Every summer there are a number of high-profile footballers who become free agents.
But the summer of 2021 could see some of the biggest superstars of world football changing sides being a free agent. In today's mad transfer market, players available for free is a golden opportunity for various clubs to pounce on. And here, we have taken a look at such five names who could sign for your side for nothing:
Sergio Aguero
Aguero only has six months remaining in his current deal and has not been offered a renewal yet. The Argentine has struggled with injuries lately and it appears like his fitness has taken a big toll this term. The 32-year-old is not a first-choice player under Guardiola anymore and City may land a forward next summer meaning he may look for a change after 10 years.
Sergio Ramos
The Spanish giants may face the prospect of losing their inspirational captain should a compromise not be found. Ramos only has six months remaining in his deal and reportedly the 34-year-old is demanding a two-year-deal in his extension.
Madrid so far have failed to backout from their policy of handing players over 30 one-year extensions. And should they remain strong on that point, the defender may look for a new direction at the season’s end.
David Alaba
Negotiations over a new deal for Alaba had stopped with the player now in the final six months of his current contract. Bayern are reportedly unwilling to hand the defender a deal worth €12m/year. However, there could be a bunch of other top sides who are ready to match the player's demand. Real Madrid have been credited with a strong interest.
Angel Di Maria
PSG are yet to sort out the contract issue with the Argentine winger making him available for a pre-contract agreement this month. He has enjoyed a successful five-and-a-half-year spell in the French capital but now may have to wait for the future roadmap of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Lionel Messi
The biggest deal that is up for grab. The 33-year-old has already informed his boyhood side that he won't renew his contract after his attempt of an exit last summer.
Messi is said to be concerned by the way the club is run. Barcelona’s presidential elections later this year could have a huge say on his ultimate decision.
But with the prospect of linking up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and PSG also on the swing, he may finally seek a move.