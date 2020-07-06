Five low-key signings confirmed for the next season

Bengaluru, July 6: Despite the financial constraints brought upon by the Covid-19 outbreak, football clubs have not stopped spending.
The likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have already confirmed some of their high profile signings.
But besides that, there have been few transfers as well who have silently changed sides. All these players may not have attracted limelight but are regarded as next-generation budding talents.
Here we have accumulated five such transfers who have changed sides amid the pandemic but it has flown under the radar.
1. Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi - PSG to Bayern Munich
The 18-year-old defender was handed his debut by Thomas Tuchel only this season and he racked up 13 appearances in all competitions for PSG before the season was declared completed.
He made history to become the youngest ever player to appear for PSG in the Champions League after starting their 5-0 win over Galatasaray at the age of 17 years and 184 days. The defender is destined for greatness and PSG wanted to hand him a new deal as his contract was about to end in June. But rejected the proposal and has now signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich as a free agent.
2. Daniel Caligiuri - Schalke to Augsburg
The 32-year-old ended his three-year stint with the Bundesliga side signing for a much lower-ranked side Augsburg. He had a tough campaign for the team with just two goals and assists each but was declared as the skipper of the side in the second half of the season. However, it was not enough for Schalke to keep the midfielder at Veltins-Arena with a new deal.
3. Marc Cucurella - Barcelona to Getafe
Technically the Spanish left-back completed four transfers in the last two seasons. Last season, Eibar signed him for €2million but somehow Barcelona just a couple of days later activated the €4million buyback clause to again acquire him.
But he was then sent on loan to Getafe. Getafe now have made the deal permanent signing him for €10million.
Barcelona has struggled with left-back with ageing Jordi Alba and new signing Firpo. Many fans hoped that Cucurella could have been the player to challenge Jordi Alba for his spot in the first-team. However, they now have to settle with the latest events.
4. Pedrinho - Corinthians to Benfica
Benfica have regularly targeted players from South America and they have been pretty successful in nurturing young talents with proper scouting set-up. Now it looks like they could have another star on their hands in the shape of Pedrinho.
The 23-year-old left-footed winger has signed a five year deal with the Portuguese giants. The attacker likes to play on the right-hand side of the field and is often compared with Neymar for similar playing style.
5. Niels Nkounkou - Marseille to Everton
Carlo Ancelotti has made his first summer transfer with a somewhat low-key addition with 19-year-old left-back Nkounkou.
The young defender is likely to be involved straight into the first-team set-up but as the deputy of Lucas Digne. He has signed for the Merseyside club as a free agent with a three-year contract.