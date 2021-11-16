Five players with most assists in 2021 so far across all football competitions in Europe

Bengaluru, Nov 16: A goalscorer usually grabs the headline, however, a playmaker is just as crucial as a scorer to a football team. It is equally important to have players who can create opportunities for the team. The ongoing year has seen some memorable consistent performances from some of the world's best playmakers.
Here
we
have
put
together
the
five
best
creators
of
2021
who
have
registered
the
most
assists
in
2021
in
all
competitions
in
Europe's
top
five
leagues.
5. Kylian Mbappe - 17 assists
The PSG star forward is known for his goal-scoring instinct. His movement and awareness in the final third make him a dangerous attacker. He claimed the top scorer award of Ligue 1 last season. However, he has been equally good at creating goals for his teammates also in 2021. In 49 games so far, he has provided 17 assists for Paris Saint Germain, the fifth most in all competitions.
4. Leroy Sane - 19 assists
The German winger seems to have found lost rhythm once again from the start of this year, mostly in the ongoing campaign. He has already registered 10 assists in all competitions this season while overall he has recorded 19 assists in 50 games in 2021.
3. Marco Reus - 19 assists
The Borussia Dortmund captain is quite precise with his passing and does a great job at creating chances for his teammates. Though he has been unlucky with injuries, whenever he grazes the field, Reus continues to amaze regularly. So far this year, he has registered 19 assists in 45 games for the Bundesliga side across all competitions.
2.
Filip
Kostic
-
21
assists
Probably the most surprising name in this list, however, regular Bundesliga watchers would know how instrumental he has been for his side lately. The 29-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian playmaker has been a reliable set-piece taker for his side and his delivery to his teammates has handed him 21 assists so far in 2021.
1.
Thomas
Muller
-
27
assists
The German legend has been playing consistently at the highest levels for more than a decade now and seems to be getting only better in recent times. He has been nothing but sensational since last year. The 32-year-old has already recorded 27 assists so far for Bayern Munich, the highest in Europe.
He just needs four more assists to record the most assists in a single calendar year by a player for a club across all competitions. With still almost eight games left to play for Bayern this year, he has every possibility to achieve that.