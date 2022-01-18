Five top English goalscorers across Europe this season

Kolkata, January 18: England, despite the fact that they have not any major international trophy since 1966, are still recognized as one of the biggest footballing countries in the whole world.
The
Three
Lions
have
been
consistently
producing
immensely
talented
footballers
over
the
years
and
also
the
publicity
surrounding
the
English
players
have
always
been
huge
primarily
thanks
to
the
Premier
League,
which
is
considered
to
be
the
best
and
most
competitive
league
in
world
football.
Here, we take a look at top five English goalscorers across Europe this campaign.
5. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 9 goals in 26 games
Sterling's place in the Manchester City starting XI has come under heavy scrutiny in recent times but the 27-year-old has shown that he can produce crucial goals for the team and has managed to score nine goals when given the chance and recently netted his 100th Premier League goal.
4. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) - 9 goals in 21 games
Arsenal have been a team on the rise this season and their young players have played a key role in that. Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in England over the last couple of years and despite the fact that he has not started too many games for the Gunners this season, he is still their top scorer with nine goals in 21 games.
3. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 11 goals in 22 games
Vardy's journey from non league football to the top of the Premier League has been one of the most inspiring footballing stories of all time as the 35-year-old still remains one of the best goalscorers in Europe even at the dusk of his career. The Leicester City legend has 11 goals in 22 games to his name this season.
2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 12 goals in 28 games
Kane is having a poor season by his usual standards but is still second in this list which shows how brilliant a player he is. Kane has 12 goals in 28 games across all competitions this campaign and his form has slightly improved over the last month. There remains doubts over the England skipper's future considering that he revealed that he wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur before the start of the current season.
1. Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) - 14 goals in 27 games
Abraham moved to Serie a giants AS Roma from European champions Chelsea in order to secure regular playing time and the move has certainly paid off, with the striker starring in Italy in his maiden season having already netted 14 goals in 27 games for them in all competitions.