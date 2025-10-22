Football Flick Commends Fermin Lopez Following Historic Hat-Trick In Champions League Match Hansi Flick praised Fermin Lopez after the young player scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's impressive 6-1 win against Olympiacos in the Champions League. This performance marked a significant milestone for both Fermin and the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Barcelona's commanding 6-1 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League was highlighted by Fermin Lopez's remarkable hat-trick. His first two goals set the tone early, and despite Ayoub El Kaabi's penalty reducing the deficit, Olympiacos couldn't stage a comeback. Santiago Hezze's red card further opened up opportunities for Barcelona, allowing Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford to add to the scoreline.

Fermin Lopez made history as the first Spaniard to achieve a hat-trick for Barcelona in the Champions League. At 22 years and 163 days old, he became the youngest player since Neymar in December 2013 to score multiple goals for Barcelona in this competition. His three goals came from just four shots, all on target, with an expected goal (xG) value of only 0.7.

Hansi Flick praised Fermin's outstanding performance, describing him as "sensational." Flick noted, "He scores, he runs, he's very complete. Three goals, the first one very important, gave us confidence. He has it all: he's dynamic, he has speed." Fermin also led with 29 passes in the final third, more than any other player on the field.

This match marked Barcelona's first six-goal haul in a Champions League game since their memorable 6-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in March 2017. The victory was significant for Flick's team as they prepare for their upcoming Clasico clash against Real Madrid on Sunday. Flick acknowledged initial challenges but emphasized that winning was crucial.

Reflecting on the game, Flick stated, "We had some problems at the beginning of the match, but we deserved the victory. Every goal and every victory is important." He added that this win should boost their confidence ahead of facing Real Madrid. "The first thing is that we won, which was the important thing," he said.

Looking Ahead to Real Madrid

With this emphatic win behind them, Barcelona now shifts focus to their next challenge against Real Madrid. Flick expressed determination and urgency: "It's a tremendous game. We don't have time to waste. We're going to bounce back." The team aims to carry forward this momentum into their domestic league encounter.

Barcelona's performance against Olympiacos showcased their attacking strength and resilience. Fermin Lopez's exceptional display not only secured a historic win but also set a promising tone for future matches. As they gear up for Real Madrid, maintaining this form will be key to their success in both domestic and European competitions.