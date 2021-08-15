Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller passes away at 75

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Former Bayern Munich and Germany great, Gerd Muller passed away at the age of 75, the Bundesliga champions confirmed on Sunday.
The former German forward, who scored 566 goals for the club and holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365 goals to his name. Muller made 607 competitive appearances for Bayern.
The Bavarian club on Sunday, announced the passing away of the Munich great. Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said in a statement posted on the club's website, "Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family."
Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn said in the club statement, "His achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."
Muller joined Bayern in 1964 and clinched four league titles and four German Cup trophies. The former Bayern great was the league's top scorer on seven occasions. Playing for West Germany Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances, winning the European Championship in 1972 and then he struck the winning goal against the Netherlands in the World Cup two years later to lift the trophy.
Source: Inputs from PTI