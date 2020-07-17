Fosu-Mensah makes first Manchester United start in three years

London, July 16: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed a first Manchester United start for more than three years to Timothy Fosu-Mensah for the Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.
Fosu-Mensah – who spent the 2017-18 season on loan at the Eagles – replaced Luke Shaw, who sustained an ankle injury against Southampton on Monday.
Scott McTominay came in for Nemanja Matic in midfield as Solskjaer shuffled his pack for the first time in six league games.
Palace, meanwhile, made two changes to the side beaten 2-0 against Aston Villa last time out, with James McCarthy and Andros Townsend replacing Cheikhou Kouyate and Christian Benteke.