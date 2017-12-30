Four Premier League clubs want Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan

London, Dec 30: Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan is set to spark a Premier League bidding war as he tries to escape Atletico Madrid in January, according to reports.
The Argentinian playmaker is desperate for first-team football to help him secure a spot in the Argentine national team in the World Cup squad.
And according to AS, Southampton will rival Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham for the £13million-rated ace.
Atletico Madrid will be able to register Diego Costa and Vitolo when their transfer ban expires in January and need to clear space in their squad and Gaitan is believed to be surplus to requirements.
Gaitan is among the names on the chopping block alongside Kevin Gameiro and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
The ex-Benfica star has started more than half of his games in the Spanish capital from the bench and is set to fall further down the pecking order more.
The 29-year-old knows that he needs more playing time if he is to convince Jorge Sampaoli to add to his 16 Argentina caps.
Saints chief Mauricio Pellegrino knows his compatriot closely who was once regularly linked with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to move for their long-term target now as his stock has fallen a lot.
Southampton are in need of more creativity in their side to stave off the threat of dropping down, while Everton and Crystal Palace are keen to strengthen and move clear of the drop zone.
West Ham made an offer for the Argentine over the summer but could not manage to complete a deal.
Fenerbahce are another option but it is believed Gaitan would favour a more high-profile destination and is eager to move to the Premier League.