France celebrates FIFA World Cup 2018 triumph

Paris, July 16: A World Cup party was kicking off in France on Sunday (July 15) after Les Bleus claimed their second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.
Mario Mandzukic's 18th-minute own goal put Didier Deschamps' men in front only for Ivan Perisic to hammer in a fine equaliser. The Inter player was then harshly adjudged to have handled in the box, as VAR made its first impact upon a World Cup final.
Antoine Griezmann converted his fourth goal of the tournament from 12 yards before Paul Pogba - shortly after a pitch invasion from Russian protest group Pussy Riot interrupted proceedings - and Kylian Mbappe put France out of sight.
Mandzukic pulled one back after a dreadful error from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but Croatia could not muster one final effort.
It prompted a wave of celebration all over France with president Emmanuel Macron and even the Mona Lisa getting involved...
Félicitations à l'@equipedefrance pour leur victoire à la #CoupeDuMonde2018 ! 🎉⚽ 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/LVBVK6mJ3g— Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) July 15, 2018
La France est championne du monde !!! Marseille soulève le trophée avec les bleus ! 😀💙💙#FRACRO #WorldCupFinal #mercilesbleus #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2YXFOleezh— Ville de Marseille (@marseille) July 15, 2018
🇫🇷 ⚽️ 🏆 Bravo les Bleus ! 🏆 ⚽️ 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus#FRACRO #CM2018#WorldCup#ChampionsDuMonde #tourEiffel #EiffelTower@equipedefrance 😍— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) July 15, 2018
Photo : Bertrand Kulik pic.twitter.com/OlC3Ui0xXZ
.@equipedefrance : MERCI— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 15, 2018
👏 ⚽ On est les CHAMPIONS ! 20 ans après, elle est pour nous cette Coupe du monde 🏆 🇫🇷 #CM2018 #FRACRO— Ville de Montpellier (@montpellier_) July 15, 2018
À Montpellier, 1ere Ville sportive de France, on est #FiersdEtreBleus @Saurel_P pic.twitter.com/BT8WuL6BlQ
On est les champions !— Bordeaux (@Bordeaux) July 15, 2018
Photos Quentin Salinier - Mairie de Bordeaux#Fiersdetrebleu #bordeaux pic.twitter.com/KR9XQ6F38v
⚽️🇫🇷 La Prairie des Filtres fête le succès de l’@equipedefrance ! #Toulouse #FRACRO #CM2018 pic.twitter.com/1YWQBul770— Jean-Luc Moudenc (@jlmoudenc) July 15, 2018
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends