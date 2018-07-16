Football
France celebrates FIFA World Cup 2018 triumph

France players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018
Paris, July 16: A World Cup party was kicking off in France on Sunday (July 15) after Les Bleus claimed their second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

Mario Mandzukic's 18th-minute own goal put Didier Deschamps' men in front only for Ivan Perisic to hammer in a fine equaliser. The Inter player was then harshly adjudged to have handled in the box, as VAR made its first impact upon a World Cup final.

Antoine Griezmann converted his fourth goal of the tournament from 12 yards before Paul Pogba - shortly after a pitch invasion from Russian protest group Pussy Riot interrupted proceedings - and Kylian Mbappe put France out of sight.

Mandzukic pulled one back after a dreadful error from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but Croatia could not muster one final effort.

It prompted a wave of celebration all over France with president Emmanuel Macron and even the Mona Lisa getting involved...

    Monday, July 16, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
