Football

France waiting on Lloris decision, confirms Deschamps

Posted By: OPTA
France and Tottenham golakeeper Hugo Lloris
France and Tottenham golakeeper Hugo Lloris

Paris, September 3: Didier Deschamps says France will hold off making a decision on Hugo Lloris' fitness until the Tottenham goalkeeper has undergone tests by the Les Bleus medical staff.

Lloris, who captained France during their successful World Cup campaign in Russia, is a doubt for the UEFA Nations League matches with Germany and Netherlands, having sat out Tottenham's defeat to Watford on Sunday (September 2) with a thigh injury.

However, Deschamps has confirmed that Lloris will still meet up with France's squad on Monday (September 3), name-checking Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte as a likely replacement should he miss out.

"He has a little muscular problem, he is supposed to be there and he will make an appointment with the medical staff," Deschamps said.

"Benjamin Lecomte? He is one of the reserves who are likely to be called in case of problems."

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
