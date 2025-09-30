Football Thomas Frank Confident As Tottenham Faces Unique Challenge Against Bodo/Glimt In Champions League Thomas Frank shows confidence in Tottenham's squad ahead of their Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt. He praises the Norwegian team's unique style and strong home record while preparing for a challenging encounter. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Frank is confident in his Tottenham squad as they gear up for a Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday. Spurs head to Norway following a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their first game of the 2025-26 competition. However, they have drawn their last two Premier League matches. This will be the third meeting between the teams this year, with Spurs previously defeating Bodo 5-1 over two legs in the Europa League semi-finals.

Bodo/Glimt's home record in European competitions is strong, having not lost consecutive matches since November 2022. Despite this, Tottenham ended Bodo's five-game home winning streak with a 2-0 away win in the second leg of last season's Europa League. Frank praised Bodo's unique style and coaching, acknowledging their achievements in Norway. He emphasised that past results are irrelevant as this is a new game and situation.

Frank could become the first Tottenham manager to win his initial two Champions League games. Previous managers like Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte did not achieve this milestone. The team might see Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani make his debut, while Cristian Romero is expected to start at Aspmyra Stadion.

Dominic Solanke will miss the match due to minor ankle surgery scheduled after being sidelined since August. Frank mentioned that Solanke's procedure is minor and expects updates post-international break. "It's a small procedure, so that will mean he's not ready for [tomorrow]," said Frank. "We will have more news about timeframes after the international break, but I don't expect it to be long."

Bodo has struggled against English teams in major European competitions, losing all five encounters. This statistic might boost Frank's confidence as he aims for another victory with Spurs. Despite Solanke's absence, Tottenham has won three of their last four away games in major European competitions, including their previous two outings.

Frank remains optimistic about his team's performance despite challenges like injuries and tough opponents. He trusts his squad's ability to adapt and perform under pressure. With recent successes in European away games, Spurs are poised to continue their strong form against Bodo/Glimt.