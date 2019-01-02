Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Frank Lampard fled staff-party after his home alarm went off

By
Derby County boss Frank Lampard fled a staff-party due to an intruder alert
Derby County boss Frank Lampard fled a staff-party due to an intruder alert

Bengaluru, January 2: Derby County manager Frank Lampard left mid-way through a staff party concerned about his stalker-victim wife and their child after his home burglar alarm went off.

The Former Chelsea midfielder left the £20,000 staff-party which he had organised early, after he got an intruder alert from the farmhouse he shares with wife Christine, it is claimed.

Between January 2015 and October 2017, Mrs. Lampard was harassed by Christof King, who was sentenced in July 2018. But, King walked free from court, despite a three-year campaign of terror against the 39-year-old TV presenter Christine.

So as soon as Frank, 40, got an alert while at the party, he dropped everything and raced to his Derbyshire farmhouse.

A source said: "Frank is a lovely guy and wanted to show his appreciation to the training ground staff for all their hard work this year.

"Everyone had a welcome drink and was having a good time but just as Frank sat down for his food, he got a phone call and just shot off and no one saw him again.

"Apparently an alarm had been triggered at his new house where Christine and their baby were.

"Christine has been through a lot with her stalker so it was a worrying moment for them both so Frank stayed home and looked after his family.

"Like most people in the public eye, Frank and Christine spend whatever it takes to keep them safe but it's always worrying when an alarm sounds, especially for Christine."

King, who changed his name from Jon Dunningham in April 2016, had previously turned up at the couple's main £11million home in London and also sent Christine tweets and letters which referred to her "gravestone" and "crucifixion".

He was warned and faced jail over the harassment, which left Christine, now mum to three-month-old Patricia, too scared to leave the house. So, it was expected for Lamapard to flee the party to be with his wife and child.

(With inputs from The Sun)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue