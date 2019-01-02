Frank Lampard fled staff-party after his home alarm went off

Bengaluru, January 2: Derby County manager Frank Lampard left mid-way through a staff party concerned about his stalker-victim wife and their child after his home burglar alarm went off.
The Former Chelsea midfielder left the £20,000 staff-party which he had organised early, after he got an intruder alert from the farmhouse he shares with wife Christine, it is claimed.
Between January 2015 and October 2017, Mrs. Lampard was harassed by Christof King, who was sentenced in July 2018. But, King walked free from court, despite a three-year campaign of terror against the 39-year-old TV presenter Christine.
So as soon as Frank, 40, got an alert while at the party, he dropped everything and raced to his Derbyshire farmhouse.
Frank Lampard fled bash after alarm went off fearing for Christine and baby https://t.co/6C5Kb3zzjj pic.twitter.com/5OKkOumlnS— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) January 1, 2019
A source said: "Frank is a lovely guy and wanted to show his appreciation to the training ground staff for all their hard work this year.
"Everyone had a welcome drink and was having a good time but just as Frank sat down for his food, he got a phone call and just shot off and no one saw him again.
"Apparently an alarm had been triggered at his new house where Christine and their baby were.
"Christine has been through a lot with her stalker so it was a worrying moment for them both so Frank stayed home and looked after his family.
"Like most people in the public eye, Frank and Christine spend whatever it takes to keep them safe but it's always worrying when an alarm sounds, especially for Christine."
King, who changed his name from Jon Dunningham in April 2016, had previously turned up at the couple's main £11million home in London and also sent Christine tweets and letters which referred to her "gravestone" and "crucifixion".
He was warned and faced jail over the harassment, which left Christine, now mum to three-month-old Patricia, too scared to leave the house. So, it was expected for Lamapard to flee the party to be with his wife and child.
(With inputs from The Sun)