De Jong aiming to retire at Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong
Barcelona beat a host of clubs to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, and the Dutchman hopes he can retire at Camp Nou

Camp Nou, February 7: Frenkie de Jong is aiming to retire at Barcelona having secured an end-of-season transfer to the Spanish giants from Ajax.

The highly rated 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a rise to prominence over the last couple of years, becoming a key part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams.

Barca, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had long been linked as admirers of the talented playmaker, before the Catalans secured his signature last month for an initial €75million which could rise to €86m.

Should things go well, De Jong is hopeful he can see out the rest of his career at Camp Nou.

Speaking to Het Kontakt, De Jong said: "Paris Saint-Germain was a good option, but Barcelona has always been a dream.

"I am happy with my five-year contract, and if I succeed, the chances are that I will never leave, just like Messi."

It remains to be see what number De Jong will have on the back of his Barca jersey, but he wants to wear 21 - currently belonging to Carles Alena - and suggests that may be accompanied by his first name.

"In July I sign my official contract in Barcelona and I am also presented to the fans and the press," he said.

"We are also thinking about playing with Frenkie on the back of my shirt, which Nike prefers from a merchandising point of view, but I'm not sure I want it.

"Playing with 21 would be nice, because that is kind of my number, but the selection for the new season is not yet known, so I will have to wait."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
