Football Kobel Urges Borussia Dortmund To Display Maturity Following Champions League Thriller Against Juventus After a dramatic 4-4 draw against Juventus, Gregor Kobel calls for Borussia Dortmund to demonstrate greater maturity in crucial moments of matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 5:07 [IST]

Gregor Kobel expressed his dissatisfaction with Borussia Dortmund's performance after they were held to a 4-4 draw by Juventus in a thrilling Champions League match. Despite taking the lead three times, Dortmund could not secure a win as Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly scored late goals for Juventus. This result marked only the fourth instance in Champions League history where a team led three times but failed to win.

The match at Allianz Stadium saw an astonishing eight goals scored in the second half alone, equalling a record set by Bayern Munich against Dinamo Zagreb last season. Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 52nd minute, but Kenan Yildiz quickly equalised. Felix Nmecha then put Dortmund back in front, only for Vlahovic to level again.

Yan Couto and Ramy Bensebaini seemed to have secured victory for Dortmund with their goals, but Vlahovic's late strike and assist for Kelly ensured Juventus salvaged a point. Kobel was left frustrated by conceding four goals from just 1.95 expected goals and seven shots on target.

Kobel voiced his concerns on Amazon Prime Video, stating, "Conceding four goals here, two in stoppage time, is incredibly frustrating for me." He emphasised the need for more composure and maturity from his team to close out games effectively. "We simply have to play more mature football in the end," he added.

Dortmund's attacking prowess was evident throughout the match. Serhou Guirassy's assist for Adeyemi's opener highlighted his impressive record of goal involvements in the competition. Only Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Raphinha have more goal contributions than games played among players with ten or more appearances.

Players Reflect on Missed Opportunity

Nmecha echoed Kobel's sentiments about the missed opportunity. "I'm happy about the goal I scored," he said, "but when you're two goals ahead and feel that victory is in the bag, it's disappointing to be caught up like that." He acknowledged both teams' willingness to take risks led to an open second half full of goals.

Adeyemi also continued his impressive form from outside the box, having scored four such goals since his debut in 2020-21. Only Leroy Sane and Messi have netted more from distance during this period. Despite their disappointment at conceding late goals, leaving Turin with a point was seen as a positive outcome by some players.

The thrilling encounter showcased both teams' attacking capabilities but also highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that need addressing. As Dortmund reflects on this dramatic draw, they will aim to learn from their mistakes and improve their game management in future matches.