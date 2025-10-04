PKL 2025: Arjun Deshwal’s sensational 22-point masterclass guides Tamil Thalaivas to first home win since 2018 in front of packed crowd

Ruben Amorim Asserts He Is Not Concerned About Losing His Job At Manchester United

Football Fulham Endures Difficult Moment Following Late Defeat To Bournemouth In Premier League Marco Silva discusses Fulham's challenging phase after a late collapse against Bournemouth. Key injuries and individual errors contributed to the team's recent struggles. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marco Silva expressed concern over Fulham's current struggles after Bournemouth scored three late goals to secure a 3-1 victory. Despite taking the lead through Ryan Sessegnon in the 70th minute, Fulham couldn't hold on. They faced challenges with injuries to key players Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez, and lost Sasa Lukic just 14 minutes into the game.

Antoine Semenyo's solo effort led to an equaliser, slipping the ball past Bernd Leno. Justin Kluivert then scored from distance, finding the top-left corner. Semenyo added another goal during stoppage time, leaving Fulham with consecutive defeats as they head into the international break.

Silva has yet to win against Spanish managers in the Premier League, with 13 matches resulting in three draws and ten losses. All six encounters in 2025 ended in defeat. The first half of this match saw both teams combine for just 0.22 expected goals (xG), marking it as the lowest figure for any Premier League match's opening half this season.

Silva noted improvements after halftime, with Fulham taking more shots than Bournemouth (nine compared to seven). However, Bournemouth had a higher xG of 1.01 compared to Fulham's 0.78. Silva acknowledged that individual brilliance from Bournemouth players cost his team dearly.

Silva highlighted adjustments made at halftime that improved their performance until Bournemouth equalised. "It's very difficult for us, the way we lost the game," he remarked. He praised Fulham's collective effort for their opening goal but lamented how individual moments from Semenyo and Kluivert turned the tide.

The manager emphasised that Fulham needed to be stronger defensively during crucial moments. "Looking at the first goal, it's two versus one on the side, you have to be much stronger," Silva stated. These lapses allowed Bournemouth to capitalise and ultimately decide the match.

Despite these setbacks, Silva remains focused on addressing these issues as Fulham prepares for upcoming challenges post-international break.