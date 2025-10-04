English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Fulham Endures Difficult Moment Following Late Defeat To Bournemouth In Premier League

Marco Silva discusses Fulham's challenging phase after a late collapse against Bournemouth. Key injuries and individual errors contributed to the team's recent struggles.

By

Marco Silva expressed concern over Fulham's current struggles after Bournemouth scored three late goals to secure a 3-1 victory. Despite taking the lead through Ryan Sessegnon in the 70th minute, Fulham couldn't hold on. They faced challenges with injuries to key players Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez, and lost Sasa Lukic just 14 minutes into the game.

Antoine Semenyo's solo effort led to an equaliser, slipping the ball past Bernd Leno. Justin Kluivert then scored from distance, finding the top-left corner. Semenyo added another goal during stoppage time, leaving Fulham with consecutive defeats as they head into the international break.

Fulham Struggles After Bournemouth Defeat

Silva has yet to win against Spanish managers in the Premier League, with 13 matches resulting in three draws and ten losses. All six encounters in 2025 ended in defeat. The first half of this match saw both teams combine for just 0.22 expected goals (xG), marking it as the lowest figure for any Premier League match's opening half this season.

Silva noted improvements after halftime, with Fulham taking more shots than Bournemouth (nine compared to seven). However, Bournemouth had a higher xG of 1.01 compared to Fulham's 0.78. Silva acknowledged that individual brilliance from Bournemouth players cost his team dearly.

Silva highlighted adjustments made at halftime that improved their performance until Bournemouth equalised. "It's very difficult for us, the way we lost the game," he remarked. He praised Fulham's collective effort for their opening goal but lamented how individual moments from Semenyo and Kluivert turned the tide.

The manager emphasised that Fulham needed to be stronger defensively during crucial moments. "Looking at the first goal, it's two versus one on the side, you have to be much stronger," Silva stated. These lapses allowed Bournemouth to capitalise and ultimately decide the match.

Despite these setbacks, Silva remains focused on addressing these issues as Fulham prepares for upcoming challenges post-international break.

Story first published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 4:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out