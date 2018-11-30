Football

Gareth Bale's agent discusses shock Juventus switch

Madrid, Nov 30: Gareth Bale has been linked with a shock move to Juventus after his agent stopped short of ruling out his future transfer to Serie A, insisting 'nothing is impossible'.

The 29-year-old has been a subject of transfer speculation for the last couple of years with the sides like Manchester United and Bayern Munich showing interest in him. However, the Welsh has always reiterated his loyalty for the Los Blancos despite such rumours.

However, since Ronaldo's sensational move to Juventus Real have seen a big downfall in their performance and already looked out of contention in La Liga, while Juventus have been flying high, maintaining top spot both in Champions League and Serie A.

And now with big names making their way back to Serie A in numbers, Bale's agent has fuelled rumours while talking about a potential reunion with Ronaldo with whom Bale has won four Champions league.

Bale's agent Barnett while discussing his client's execution at Madrid suggested that at the moment his player is going nowhere but insisted the attacker "loved playing" with the Portuguese superstar opening door for a future move.

“Gareth is very happy at Real Madrid, but if we’re talking about the future then nothing is impossible in the transfer market,” Jonathan Barnett told Tuttosport.

“Ronaldo was an important loss for Real Madrid. Gareth loved playing with Cristiano, but he’s happy because he’s at a top club.

“It’s true that since CR7 arrived the foreign superstars are starting to consider Serie A and start looking at it in a different way compared to the last years.”

Following Ronaldo's departure, Bale is certainly trying to fill the void and till now has managed a decent number with six goals and five assists in all competition.

However with Madrid and new boss Santiago Solari both so far struggling to maintain the previous aura of the side, the 29-year-old could in coming time look for the intriguing prospect of the Old Lady, who certainly have become a giant not only in Italy but also in Europe.

