Gary Neville laughs off the row between Jose Mourinho and Paul Scholes

London, Jan 5: Mourinho recently lashed out at former Manchester United legend now a pundit Paul Scholes who was critical of Pogba and provided him with some advice to rectify his game.
Following United's draw against Southampton, Scholes suggested Pogba currently is nowhere near to Juventus days, however, is capable of doing exact things at United which is he is not doing.
But following United's 2-0 victory over Everton, when a reported asked Mourinho about Scholes's remarks, the Portuguese with due respect made some sly dig at the former midfielder maestro.
Mourinho responded by saying: “The only thing Scholes does is criticise.
“Scholes will be in history as a phenomenal player. Not as a pundit.”
Such comments irked some football and United fans who questioned the integrity of Mourinho. However, Scholes's longtime United team-mate and presently a full-time pundit, Gary Neville now has tried to laugh off the episode and made an effort to calm rising tensions in Manchester.
Gary suggested that in current football, criticism and accolades are part and parcel of the game and no manager should pay heed to such remarks which can bring up such awkward situations afterwards.
Neville told Sky Sports: “One thing we have seen a lot more of is managers and players responding to things out of their control and I actually find it quite funny. Everybody is a bit sensitive and touchy these days.
“When somebody pays £90m for you then you’re going to be criticised. When you play for Manchester United you also get a lot of praise, fame and fortune, so for my part it is just part of the career of a footballer.
“I remember Tony Adams saying to me early in my career that over your career of 18-20 years you are going to get praise and criticism in the media, but not to listen to either. You’re going to have highs and lows and I have no idea why managers pay any attention to what is said on TV.”
Pogba this season has been inconsistent regarding form because of injury and suspension issues however still has managed three goals and eight assists in all competitions in 15 games overall.