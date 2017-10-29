Golden boy Foden ecstatic after Guardiola appreciation

Bengaluru, October 29: In the mixed zone the media was eagerly waiting for him. He was already being showered with praises from all around at the Salt lake Stadium. His team-mates as well as his coach Steve Cooper went rapturous after his brilliant football helped England take sweet revenge of the defeat at the hands Spain in the under-17 Euro Cup only four months ago.
Still, when Phil Foden came into the mixed zone with the 'golden ball' in his hands looked curious about one thing. He did not hesitate to comment by saying, "I do not know whether my senior team sir, legendary Pep Guardiola has watched today's match. His comments are very precious to me."
While speaking to the reporters, one of his team-mates patted on his back and informed him, Guardiola was highly impressed and in his reaction to a English newspaper on Saturday, the legendary coach has asserted, "His performance in the final was so impressive that I am planning to promote him from junior side to the senior squad. It is sure that he will resume training with senior team after returning to England."
Foden whose magnificent runs down the right and incisive passes in the penetrative zone in Saturday's final had helped team-mates like Rhian Brewster and Husdson destroy Spain after the break, then turned simply ecstatic. He said, "It has been a rare appreciation for me. I could not imagine that Pep will watch the match and will also appreciate my performance."
Vincent Company, the captain of Manchester City has also praised Foden for being the footballer of the tournament in his tweet.
Spain's experienced coach Santiago Denia also admitted in the post-match media conference, "We surrendered to Foden's unique pace and ability to send such precise passes to his forwards. They were much ahead of us in creating danger from the counter attacks. Our defense seemed to have been exhausted against the fabulous speed, being offered by England in the second session."