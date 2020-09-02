Gosens to be handed Germany debut against Spain as Sane and Sule return

Munich, Sept. 2: Joachim Low has confirmed Robin Gosens will make his Germany debut against Spain, while Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule will also start Thursday's Nations League clash.
Gosens has been included in Low's 22-man squad for the games with Spain and Switzerland after impressing for Atalanta last season in Serie A and the Champions League.
With Nico Schulz and Jonas Hector absent, the 26-year-old Gosens will slot straight into the side at left-back for Germany's first outing in 10 months.
Low also confirmed Sule and Sane will be part of the XI after recovering from long-term injuries, with the latter's last start coming in August 2019 for former club Manchester City.
Elsewhere, Kevin Trapp will deputise for Manuel Neuer in goal, with the majority of Bayern Munich's treble-winning squad being given time off after reaching the Champions League final.
"Robin Gosens will definitely be in the starting 11. He's in good form and has played well," Low said at Wednesday's pre-match news conference.
"Kevin Trapp will be in goal. I'm also planning on starting Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule.
"I'm not sure whether we can make three or five subs. In any case, we have to look at the training rhythm and match fitness of the players. Not everyone can play 90 minutes."
Germany face a tough start to their Nations League campaign with Spain the visitors to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on Thursday, followed by a trip to Switzerland.
Despite the awkward timing of the fixtures, Low insisted his players will be well up for the Group A4 match against a Spain side unbeaten in their last 11 matches.
"The players are very motivated and that's very gratifying," he said. "Even if the timing is not ideal, it is good that things are going on again with us.
"Even if there has been a change of coach in recent times, Spain are still playing at a very high level.
"They don't play quite the way they used to. They can also cross and have long-distance shooters. They are good pressers and have set the benchmark."