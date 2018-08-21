Harry Kane fires warning to team-mates

Bengaluru, August 21: It's been a decade since Tottenham Hotspur have landed a trophy. Over the last four year's under Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino the improvement has been obvious but the London side has faltered in the last hurdles to grab a bite of the trophy.
England and Spurs' captain Harry Kane has been one of the main names in their turn around and the forward has consistently been their top scorer over the last four years. But the 25-year-old now has fired a warning to his team-mates and stated that after four years of growing under Pochettino it is time to start winning trophies - because they are not getting any younger.
Kane also pointed out the fact that a side that has lost the final of League cup competition and finished third, second and third in the past three Premier League seasons, all under Pochettino, should now make that last step to finally achieve success.
The World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner said: "We're a team that has made huge strides in a short amount of time and it's about continuing that. The only way to do that is to start winning things.
"We're not young anymore. We're getting to an age where we are that bit more experienced - and we want to win. We want to win everything. Starting with two wins out of two is important.
"This team is reaching its peak now. It's the fourth year the manager has been here and a lot of us have been here throughout that spell. When you have a team that knows each other for that long, you know how each other plays and how to keep everyone up for it and everyone honest. That's what we've got. Hopefully we can continue that - playing hard, training hard. So far so good."
Spurs have gotten off to a winning start in the Premier League with wins over Newcastle and Fulham. Pochettino's men grab a 2-1 win at Newcastle away last weekend while defeating Fulham 3-1 at home.
Kane too broke his August curse last week when he scored his first Premier League goal in the month of August by netting the third goal against Fulham. But the impressive side will now face a big test in the coming week when they travel to Manchester United which will be their first big game of the season.