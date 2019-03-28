Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kane reiterates NFL goal in bid to join greatest sportsmen

By Opta
Harry Kane
As he aims to become "one of the greatest sportsmen ever", Harry Kane remains keen to play in the NFL as a kicker.

London, March 28: Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to join the NFL as a kicker when his football career is over as he wonders if he could become "one of the greatest sportsmen ever".

The England captain has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football, winning the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup and twice topping the Premier League scoring charts.

But Kane - a keen NFL fan - has spoken in the past of the possibility of moving into American football as a specialised kicker down the line.

The Tottenham man insists it is a very real ambition and says his competitive drive prompts him to believe he could challenge the all-time greats by making the cut in two sports.

"That's real," Kane told ESPN of his NFL aspirations. "It's something that, in 10 or 12 years, I definitely want to try.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone: can I be the best in the world?

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane idolises six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and even sees some similarities between himself and the New England Patriots quarterback.

"I started watching on YouTube," he said. "We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger, maybe not being the best athletes as kids.

" was quite a big inspiration. Not many people thought he'd become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever.

"At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 80 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue