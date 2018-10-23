Hero I-League: 11 clubs from 10 states to vie for top honours in the 12th edition

New Delhi, October 23: The 12th edition of the Hero I-League was officially launched at a glittering ceremony in the nation's capital on Tuesday (October 23).
The premier football league of the country that kicks off on Friday (October 26), will see 11 teams battling it out for the top honours over a period of six months. This season, fans will witness for the first time, top-flight football entering the valley state of Jammu & Kashmir with Real Kashmir FC making its much-awaited debut.
Real Kashmir FC was recently promoted to the Hero I-league after a stupendous run and title win in the second division league last season. The I-League, the country's premier football league boasts of a larger presence this year with teams representing all parts of the country viz; North, South, East & West.
The 12th edition of @ILeagueOfficial will kick-off at Coimbatore as @ChennaiCityFC will welcome the Indian Arrows in the season opener. #HeroILeague #ILeagueIConquer pic.twitter.com/RfUseG7SaI— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) October 12, 2018
A total of 11 teams covering 10 states would be seen battling it out for the top honours of the country's premier football league. The I-League this year will be broadcast LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and their digital platform Hotstar along with Jio TV.
The 12th edition will also be rewarding for the players with significant prize money at stake for the top teams - Winners (Rs 1 Crore), Runners Up (Rs 60 Lakh), Third Place (Rs 40 Lakhs) and Fourth Place (Rs 25 Lakhs).
"We are very happy to welcome Real Kashmir FC to the league. The pan Indian presence of the League has been its unique feature in the last few editions. Furthermore, with the valley state entering top-flight football this season, the Hero I-League yet again stands true testimony to how it has played a critical role in spreading the game to all corners of the country," said Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF).
"The Hero I-League has been scouting and nurturing current and future stars of Indian Football over the years. This year we have 11 teams from 10 states fighting for the top honours in the 12th edition. I wish luck to all the participating teams," Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF stated.
Players from all eleven teams along with the dignitaries pose with the coveted @ILeagueOfficial trophy at the Hero I-League 2018-19 launch ceremony.#HeroILeague #ILeagueIConquer pic.twitter.com/tfc1gfPveX— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) October 23, 2018
The 11 teams for the 12th edition of the Hero I-League are - defending champions Minerva Punjab FC (Punjab), Aizawl FC (Mizoram), NEROCA FC (Manipur), Shillong Lajong FC (Meghalaya), Mohun Bagan & Quess East Bengal (West Bengal), Gokulam Kerala FC (Kerala), Churchill Brothers FC Goa (Goa), Indian Arrows, Chennai City FC (Tamil Nadu), Real Kashmir FC (Jammu & Kashmir)
The first match will kick off on Friday (October 26) between Chennai City FC and Indian Arrows at Coimbatore at 5:00pm IST.
