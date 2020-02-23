Football
Hero ISL 2019-20: Goa to host final on March 14, says Nita Ambani

By
Mumbai, February 23: Nita Ambani, Founding Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited on Sunday (February 23) declared Goa as the venue to host the final of Hero Indian Super League 2019-20. The summit clash is scheduled at 7:30 pm on Saturday (14th March).

"Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa," announced Mrs Nita Ambani.

FC Goa have secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage by finishing the league stage competition on top.

"It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over the last six years. My heartiest congratulations to FC Goa's captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and the management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield," said Mrs Nita Ambani.

Goa had last hosted the Hero ISL final in 2015 played out between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, with the latter losing 2-3 in a dramatic fashion, after leading 2-1 till 90 mins.

As another continental honour for India this season onwards, the winner of the ISL final will be eligible to play the AFC Cup qualifiers. In case the ISL final winner is same as the league winner, then the league runners-up will be awarded the AFC Cup qualifier berth.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
