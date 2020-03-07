Hero ISL 2019-20: Indian Super League opens ‘Early-Bird’ ticket sale for Final

Football
By
Mumbai, March 7: The ticket sale for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 final has gone live from 10:00 am on Saturday (March 7).

As part of the 'Early-Bird’ package, a provision of 4000 tickets of North Lower and South Lower stands will be on sale through online booking portal www.bookmyshow.com

The tickets are priced at Rs 400 each.

The second phase of ticket sale on online and Box Office will commence from Monday, (March 9).

The showpiece event of this season’s Indian football calendar is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa on Saturday (14th March 2020).

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
