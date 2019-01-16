Hero ISL to resume from Jan 25th; Kerala Blasters to face ATK in the opener

Bengaluru, January 16: India's top football league, the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 announced the remaining 31 fixtures for the current season on Wednesday (January 16).
ISL Points Table | ISL Results
Following the international break of a little over a month, the League will resume from 25th January 2019 with Kerala Blasters FC scheduled to face the resurgent ATK in Kochi in the first match after the break. The competition's league stage will conclude on 3rd March 2019 with ATK playing host to Delhi Dynamos.
IT'S HERE!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 16, 2019
The second phase of #HeroISL fixtures are OUT.#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/dKBrlwYd1m
Previous season's finalists Bengaluru FC are currently the table toppers, accumulating 27 points off 11 matches, closely followed by Mumbai City FC at 24 points in 12 games. FC Goa and NorthEast United are placed third and fourth respectively with 20 points each.
Also, the current month-long mid-season transfer window will close on 31st January 2019.
Source: ISL Media