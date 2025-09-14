When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online?

Football Hojlund Impresses On Napoli Debut Despite Late Pressure Concerns From Conte Rasmus Hojlund made an impressive debut for Napoli in their 3-1 win against Fiorentina. Despite the victory, Antonio Conte expressed frustration over late-game pressure. Hojlund's performance highlighted his potential as a key player for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Napoli's commanding 3-1 win over Fiorentina left Antonio Conte feeling both pleased and frustrated. Despite dominating the match, Napoli allowed Fiorentina to create late chances. Conte praised Rasmus Hojlund, who scored on his debut, but was annoyed by the pressure his team faced towards the end.

Napoli has begun their Serie A campaign with three consecutive victories. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a penalty, setting the tone for the match. Rasmus Hojlund, on loan from Manchester United, marked his debut with a composed goal. Defender Sam Beukema also scored his first goal for Napoli after halftime.

Conte expressed his frustration about how Napoli let Fiorentina back into the game. "We showed that we are ready," he said. "There was a good attitude from the start, it was a match that we dominated, as [David] de Gea made several saves, so it's not possible that we should struggle at the end."

Much attention was on Hojlund, who joined on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy for £44 million. Conte remarked on Hojlund's potential: "Hojlund is only 22 years old, we got him from Manchester United, seeing as it brought us luck doing that with [Scott] McTominay," he quipped.

Midfielder Frank Anguissa continued to impress after being named Serie A's Player of the Month for August. He assisted Beukema's goal and is one of only three midfielders this season to score and assist in Serie A.

Conte highlighted areas for improvement: "The lads know, just as I tell my kids, where they need to improve, what I liked and didn't like." He stressed the importance of maintaining control: "When you play this well, you need to kill off the game and keep it closed."

Despite Luca Ranieri pulling one back for Fiorentina late on, sparking a flurry of chances for them, Napoli held firm. Conte remains optimistic about Hojlund's future contributions: "You can see he's a lad with great prospects."

As Napoli continues their strong start in Serie A, they aim to maintain their momentum while addressing areas of concern highlighted by Conte.