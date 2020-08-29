Football
Aouar set to miss France matches after Lyon confirm positive COVID-19 test

By Ryan Benson
Paris, August 29: Houssem Aouar's wait for a first France cap looks set to go on after Lyon confirmed the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus, seemingly ruling him out of Les Bleus' upcoming matches.

Aouar, 22, received his maiden call-up to the senior France side on Thursday having impressed in Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

But Lyon announced he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday morning, just a few hours before the Ligue 1 clash with Dijon, though he remains asymptomatic.

The highly rated midfielder, who has been linked with several major European clubs, has been told he could have to stay away from first-team training for 15 days, depending on future tests.

Although the French Football Federation (FFF) has not officially withdrawn Aouar from selection yet, it is expected this will prevent him from featuring for France in their Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia on September 5 and 8.

"The results received this morning by the medical management of the club revealed that Houssem Aouar is the only player in the squad to have tested positive for COVID-19," Lyon's statement read.

"As soon as the results were made known, Houssem was put into isolation for a fortnight while still being completely asymptomatic.

"Olympique Lyonnais can also confirm that the contamination of the player occurred outside the club.

"Houssem Aouar will return to training with the first-team squad in 10 to 15 days, depending on his next follow-up tests."

Full Time: LYN 4 - 1 DIJ
Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
