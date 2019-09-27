How Chelsea's academy products can break into the first team

Kolkata, September 27: Frank Lampard handed out debuts to four youngsters in Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixtures against Grimsby Town which the Blues won 7-1.
Chelsea have often been criticised that despite having a vast pool of players in the academy, they are not utilised properly.
Since the days of John Terry no other big names have established themselves from the academy. But since last summer, the things have slowly changed with players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek making an impression.
Now with the transfer ban on, new boss Lampard has started utilising the academy players more and three of them -- Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount-- have already started to deliver in the ongoing campaign.
It does not stop here. With Lampard's vision to promote more academy players and mixing veteran talents with fresh blood, he looks to give more chances to shining stars from the foundation.
With such an idea, in a relatively easy fixture against fourth div side Grimsby Town, he called three more unpopular names from the academy who however lived up to full potential with the win.
Below we look at the possible chances of the young players to eventually break it into the first-team XI.
Marc Guehi
Of the first-team debutants, the 18-year-old looked like someone still not ready for top-level football. Particularly in the first half, he was not always confident with the ball. By the second half, though, his game improved, but given the Blues’ depth at centreback, he may have to wait for long.
Reece James
James made his first appearance of the season coming from injury and certainly he was the best of the lot. He looked a bit rusty tactically and in his fitness, but he still played 90 minutes, scored one goal and assisted in another in his Chelsea first-team debut. Given Cesar Azpilicueta's inconsistent start to the season, James' bursting display will surely please Lampard.
Billy Gilmour
It was just a match against a fourth division side but in his full appearance, the 18-year-old midfielder has clearly made it clear that he will push for a midfield role very soon. Just 18, he is already so calm on the ball and resembles a lot like Jorginho in terms of his passing and movement while playing in deep. He was constantly getting Chelsea moving forward with through balls and runs.
Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin
For Maatsen and Anjorin, it was also a special occasion as both of them stepped into the first team as substitutes.
Maatsen, who is just 17 has been under the watchful eyes of Lampard ever since the Chelsea boss took the job. He was also called Chelsea's pre-season tour of Ireland, playing against Bohemians in the opening game of pre-season. Now with the injury to Emerson, it was no wonder to see him on the bench and coming on for Alonso.
Anjorin, already looks to be ready for top-tier football . The 17-year-old brushed off defenders to move the game on and then helped set up attacks. Chelsea have a lot of options in the attacking third but with the raw display in the Carabo cup, he may be given a place in the squad.