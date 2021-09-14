How does Mohamed Salah's 100 goal mark compare to four other Premier League legends

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League against Leeds United last weekend as the Reds maintain their unbeaten run in the league with a thumping 3-0 win.
By scoring the goal he became the 30th player to score a century of goals in the competition. He has achieved the feat in 162 games, but there are four players who have reached three figures quicker than the Egypt international.
Here are those four players who achieved the record in lesser games than him:
4. Thierry Henry
Probably the finest ever striker to grace the Premier League, the Arsenal legend achieved the feat in just 160 games. The French international also achieved the mark in his fifth season with the Gunners. Alongside 100 goals he also managed 47 assists also in the process, which makes this record more overwhelming.
3. Sergio Aguero
The Argentine striker is the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history with 184 goals and he started to fire from his very first season in 2011. Hence, in just over 147 games, he reached the three figures mark in the league.
2. Harry Kane
Since his breakthrough season in 2014, the Spurs striker has not had to look back and he is still getting stronger every passing season. Kane already has 166 goals to his name in the league, and the desired mark came in his just 141 appearances.
1. Alan Shearer
The Premier League all-time top scorer was a goal machine since his starting days of Blackburn Rovers which continued in Newcastle United shirt also. The former England international scored 100 goals in just 124 games, which speaks volumes about his outstanding accomplishment.