How the first choice starting XI of Newcastle United should look with new arrivals

Bengaluru, Feb. 3: Just as expected, Newcastle United were the busiest side during the winter transfer window.
With plenty of cash to burn thanks to their new Saudi Arabia based owners and the team desperately craving for reinforcements, it was hardly a surprise to see the Magpies splashing money on new signings throughout the window.
First,
let
us
take
a
look
at
the
business
done
by
Eddie
Howe's
side
in
January.
Ins: Kieran Trippier (£12m from Atletico Madrid), Chris Wood (£25m from Burnley), Bruno Guimaraes (£40m from Lyon), Matt Targett (on loan from Aston Villa), Dan Burn (from Brighton for £11m)
Outs: Freddie Woodman (loan to Bournemouth), Elliot Anderson (loan to Bristol Rovers), Jeff Hendrick (loan to QPR), Matty Longstaff (loan to Mansfield), Matthew Bondswell (loan to Shrewsbury), Jack Young (loan to Wycombe)
It is needless to say that the Tyneside club now look a lot stronger than they were before the transfer window had opened. Every new signing done by the club is likely to walk into the first-choice starting XI at the St. James' Park. Here will will take a look at how Howe's first choice XI should look after the new signings.
Formation - 4-3-3
With his new signings on board, 4-3-3 would be the most suitable system to deploy as it would bring the best from the players.
Goalkeeper - Martin Dúbravka
Martin Dúbravka has been a consistent performer between the sticks for Newcastle United since he joined them from Sparta Prague in 2018. He remains the first choice between the sticks.
Defenders - Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett
Kieran Trippier will walk into the right-back position and is certain to improve the Magpies by leaps and bounds with his immense quality and experience. It will be a difficult call from Howe to pick two central defenders among skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and new signing Dan Burn.
However,
we
believe
that
the
combination
of
Schar
and
Burn
should
be
the
first
choice.
Matt
Targett,
who
joined
the
Magpies
from
Aston
Villa,
will
be
an
undisputed
starter
at
left-back.
Midfielders - Jonjo Shelvey, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock
Bruno Guimaraes has been the statement signing by Newcastle in January and the Brazilian will be an undisputed starter in the middle of the park. The 24-year-old is likely to be accompanied by English duo Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock.
Attackers - Ryan Fraser, Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin
New signing Chris Wood will bring plenty of quality to the Newcastle side and should solve the Magpies' goalscoring woes. Ryan Fraser is likely to start on the right flank while Allan Saint-Maximin, who looked like the only ray of hope for Newcastle in their tough times, will be an undisputed starter on the left flank and will be happy to share the burden of responsibility with his new teammates.