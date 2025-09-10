English Edition
Portugal Triumphs Over Hungary 3-2 As Ronaldo Equals World Cup Qualifier Goal Record

In a thrilling encounter, Portugal defeated Hungary 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo equalling the World Cup qualifier goal record. Joao Cancelo scored the winner late in the match.

By

Portugal secured a thrilling 3-2 win against Hungary in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record-equalling goal, and Joao Cancelo netted an 86th-minute winner. Hungary initially took the lead with Barnabas Varga's header following Dominik Szoboszlai's swift counter-attack. However, Portugal equalised in the 36th minute when Bernardo Silva scored from close range, marking his first goal for Portugal since September 2021.

After the break, Portugal regained control of the match. Thirteen minutes into the second half, they took the lead when Loic Nego was penalised for handball inside the box. Ronaldo converted the penalty, becoming the joint-leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers' history. As the game neared its end, Varga scored again with a powerful header in the 84th minute, bringing excitement to Puskas Arena.

Ronaldo Equals Goal Record in Portugal's Win

Despite Hungary's late equaliser, Portugal responded quickly. Just two minutes later, Cancelo curled a stunning shot into Balazs Toth's bottom left-hand corner, securing Portugal's perfect start in Group F. The victory maintained their 100% record at the top of the group.

Ronaldo's performance was notable as he equalled Carlos Ruiz's record for most goals in World Cup qualifiers worldwide. At 40 years old, Ronaldo scored his 39th goal in 49 games. He had an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.03, taking five shots and hitting the target four times.

Hungary will feel disappointed after losing a point despite making good use of their limited opportunities. They had only two shots on target but managed to score both times, achieving an xG of just 0.34. However, they couldn't hold onto their brief lead at 2-2.

The match showcased Portugal's resilience and ability to respond under pressure. Their victory over Hungary highlights their strong start in World Cup qualifying matches and sets them up confidently for future games in Group F.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 3:04 [IST]
