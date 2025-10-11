England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch ENG Women vs SA Women Match 12 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Adi Hutter Wishes AS Monaco Nothing But The Best Following His Sacking Following his departure from AS Monaco, Adi Hutter expressed his best wishes for the club's future. He reflected on his successful tenure and the team's potential. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Adi Hutter has expressed his best wishes for Monaco following his departure from the club. He began his tenure at Monaco in July 2023 and managed 93 matches across all competitions before being dismissed. Despite a mixed start to the season, with Monaco sitting fifth in Ligue 1 after seven games, they have only secured one win in their last five matches.

During his time at Monaco, Hutter achieved two top-three finishes in the French league over the past two seasons. His average points per game stood at 1.9 across 75 league matches, with 42 wins and 15 draws. Among managers who led more than 20 Ligue 1 games for the club, only Claudio Ranieri, Leonardo Jardim, and Niko Kovac had better win rates than Hutter's 56%.

AS Monaco officially announced Hutter's departure through a statement on Twitter, expressing gratitude for his contributions and wishing him well for the future.

Reflecting on his time with the team, Hutter told L'Equipe: "I will remember almost exclusively the positive things and the success of the last two years, during which we brought Monaco back into the top three in France and, after a long absence, experienced two Champions League campaigns in a row." He added that he is leaving behind a strong team with talented individuals.

Hutter is reportedly set to be succeeded by Sebastien Pocognoli, who currently manages Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. Meanwhile, Monaco's upcoming fixtures include an away match against Angers on October 18 in Ligue 1, followed by a home game against Tottenham in the Champions League three days later.