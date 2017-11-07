I am not 100 percent yet - N'Golo Kante talks about his fitness

Bengaluru, November 7: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed that his hamstring injury still has not fully healed despite his brilliant performance on his return this Sunday (November 5).
The Blues secured a comprehensive 1-0 victory thanks to an Alvaro Morata header and the solidity of midfield trio Kante-Bakayoko-Fabregas.
The France midfielder played the full 90 minutes for the first time since September and missed six games after he picked up an injury while on international duty.
Kane has now said that he will require more time to completely recover from the hamstring strain, thus his name from the French national team has been omitted for the upcoming international friendly.
Kante said: "It was the prudent choice. I don't think I'm 100 percent yet. I'll use the time to stay here and concentrate on getting back to 100 percent. It's not at all a problem.
"I'm happy to have come back. It was a bit long for me after the injury. I want to thank all the fans and the medical staff. I'm happy to have returned, and to return with a win."
In his absence, Chelsea just managed to get one clean sheet, whereas lost against bottom-placed Crystal Palace and salvaged only one point in Champions league over two matches against Roma.
However, the midfielder suggested that they are on the right track and the win against Manchester United will give the team a huge confidence boost from which they can build on after the international break.
"I'm very happy," Kante added. "It's sure that the defeat to Roma hurt us a bit, but it was important to bounce back. We won, it does us good, everyone was happy in the dressing room. I hope that after the international break we'll return in that sort of form and with wins."